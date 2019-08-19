Supreme Judicial Council dismisses reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa

The Supreme Judicial Council dismissed on Monday a reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa for writing letters to President Arif Alvi.

The SJC wrote in its order that the “private letters” written to the president by Justice Isa “ha[d] not been found by us to be serious or grave enough to constitute misconduct sufficient for his removal from the exalted office of a Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan”.

The reference was filed by a Lahore-based lawyer, stating that Justice Isa had violated the code of conduct by “writing letters to the president of Pakistan and sharing it with the media”.

In May, the president filed a reference against Justice Isa for not disclosing in his income-tax returns and wealth statements three properties in the UK. Justice Isa maintained, however, that the properties belonged to his children.

The apex court judge not only challenged the reference but also wrote at least three letters to the president, seeking clarity in the matter.

The SJC order said that the informant was unable to produce anything before the council to establish Justice Isa leaked the letters to the media.

The letters clearly stated that up until they were written the judge had not known whether any reference had actually been filed against him or not, the order said.

The order also said that Justice Isa knew about the actual content of the reference before he wrote the letters.

“It is not for us to speculate as to why despite having direct and firsthand information in the relevant regards the respondent-judge had chosen to write the relevant letters,” the order said.

