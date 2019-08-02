Friday, August 2, 2019  | 29 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > News

Supreme Court declares Punjab Parking Company verdict null and void

1 hour ago
 

The Supreme Court declared on Friday the verdict of the Lahore High Court on the bail petitions of employees of the Punjab Parking Company null and void. 

The high court had dismissed bail petitions filed by the company’s employees, after which they approached the Supreme Court.

The decision to reject their bail was not based on facts, said the court. The top court has ordered the high court to hear the bail petition again and give a verdict in 30 days.

An IT company was given a contract for parking, said Justice Ijazul Ahsan. The contract was given to a company that had no prior experience in parking, he remarked.

Related: Court declares Lahore's Royal Palm Club lease 'null and void'

Acting Chief Justice Azmat Saeed asked how the company board gave the contract to a company without inquiring about their financial situation.

The company’s CEO Taseer Ahmed, CFO Usman Qayyum, and Hafiz Nauman have been accused of embezzling funds from the contract for parking. NAB is currently investigating them in the case.

