Supreme Court acquits man accused of embezzlement

The Supreme Court acquitted on Wednesday a man accused of embezzling funds worth Rs27 million.

A trial court had sentenced him to four years in prison and fined him too. The Balochistan High Court had upheld the sentence.

Hasmatullah Shah’s lawyer told the top court that his client has been doing business since 1986. Twenty-four people invested in his business from 2003 to 2007.

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa remarked that not all businesses make a profit. Some make a loss too, he added.

He said that the NAB law should not be misused.

