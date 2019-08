Romantic comedy series Suno Chanda may return on television with another season.

The show is one of the most-watched in Pakistan. It stars Iqra Aziz and Farhan Saeed.

Aziz even got the best actor award for the show at Lux Style Awards 2019.

BBC Asian Network’s Haroon Rashid said that show’s producer, Momina Duraid, confirmed that discussions for a third season are being held.

If the season goes through, it will air in 2021.

