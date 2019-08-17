A new episode of the Suits makes a hilarious reference to Meghan Markle’s royal life.

The USA network series made a cheeky joke about the Duchess of Sussex in an episode on Tuesday, August 14.

It was revealed at the end of season 7 that the duchess’ character, Rachel Zane, and her husband Mike Ross (Patrick J Adams) moved from New York City to Seattle to start their own law firm.

During season 9 episode, Mike returned to Chicago and gave the remaining cast an update on how Rachel is doing. “If I told you how good, you probably wouldn’t believe me,” he says.

Meghan’s last episode of Suits aired last April, less than a month before her royal wedding to Prince Harry. Her final bow aptly included her character Rachel Zane’s own nuptials to her onscreen love interest, Mike Ross.

