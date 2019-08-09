SSWMB finalises Eid waste disposal plan for Karachi

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board has finalised its waste disposal plan for the three days of Eidul Azha.
The plan was formulated at a meeting presided over by SSWMB Managing Director Attur Das Sajnani on Friday.
The meeting decided that SSWMB teams will work in coordination with district municipal corporations in four Karachi districts. The SSWMB is responsible for waste management in West, East, Malir and South districts.
Location-wise complaint cells and collection points will be set up at different spots in these districts under the supervision of SSWMB.
For the convenience of general public, the SSWMB can also be reached on a WhatsApp number i.e. 0312-2847607. The people can contact on the said number for disposal of offal and other animal waste, as well as registration of their complaints.
As per the plan, the SSWMB will establish 51 waste collection points in four districts. Of these, 18 collection points will established in West district, 16 in East, 13 in South and four in Malir district.
The teams of SSWMB and district municipal corporations will collect waste from different areas and drop at these collection points. It will then be transported to dumping sites.
“No dumping points or trenches would be dug within the precincts of the city,” Sajnani said. “The waste will only be dumped at three points: Jam Chakro, Gondpas and Sharafi Goth.”
The SSWMB MD said that lime powder will be sprinkled and proper fumigation will be carried out at slaughter sites across the metropolis.
Below is the list of all waste collection points in four Karachi districts:
District West
Orangi Graveyard
Aftab Ground Sector 11-E
Farhan Ground
Kali Pahari, Surjani Town
4K Chowrangi
Khuda ki Basti
TCS School-Surjani Town
Qasba Town
Hazara Chowk
Chaman Cinema
Shershah Graveyard
Gate 15 Keamari
Nallah Stop
Machar Colony
Thandi Sarak
District East
KDA Ground, Mosimiyaat
Abdullah Shah Ghazi Goth
Fahad Square
China Ground
Sunday Bazaar, Mehmoodabad
Manzoor Colony, Defense View
Gurumandar ‘Gosht Market’
FTC Flyover
Nishtar Park near UBL Bank
Jheel Park
Marwat Park
TP-II, Mehmoodabad
Near Federal Urdu University, Gulshan-e-Iqbal
Near Disco Bakery, Gulshan-e-Iqbal
Near AGPR Office, NIPA
Near Mobina Town Police Station
Near Friday Bazaar, Gulistan-e-Jauhar
District South
Moosa Lane at Adam Khan Road
Mewashah
Rahat Hotel at Adam Khan Road
Chakiwara near NADRA Office
Kismat Cinema
Near Urdu Bazaar
Glass Tower
Boat Basin
Habib Plaza
Farwa Chowk
District Malir
Bhittaiabad
Bakra Peerhi
Under Quaidabad Bridge
Near Hospital Chowrangi
