SSWMB finalises Eid waste disposal plan for Karachi

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board has finalised its waste disposal plan for the three days of Eidul Azha.

The plan was formulated at a meeting presided over by SSWMB Managing Director Attur Das Sajnani on Friday.

The meeting decided that SSWMB teams will work in coordination with district municipal corporations in four Karachi districts. The SSWMB is responsible for waste management in West, East, Malir and South districts.

Location-wise complaint cells and collection points will be set up at different spots in these districts under the supervision of SSWMB.

For the convenience of general public, the SSWMB can also be reached on a WhatsApp number i.e. 0312-2847607. The people can contact on the said number for disposal of offal and other animal waste, as well as registration of their complaints.

As per the plan, the SSWMB will establish 51 waste collection points in four districts. Of these, 18 collection points will established in West district, 16 in East, 13 in South and four in Malir district.

The teams of SSWMB and district municipal corporations will collect waste from different areas and drop at these collection points. It will then be transported to dumping sites.

“No dumping points or trenches would be dug within the precincts of the city,” Sajnani said. “The waste will only be dumped at three points: Jam Chakro, Gondpas and Sharafi Goth.”

The SSWMB MD said that lime powder will be sprinkled and proper fumigation will be carried out at slaughter sites across the metropolis.

Below is the list of all waste collection points in four Karachi districts:

District West

Orangi Graveyard

Aftab Ground Sector 11-E

Farhan Ground

Kali Pahari, Surjani Town

4K Chowrangi

Khuda ki Basti

TCS School-Surjani Town

Qasba Town

Hazara Chowk

Chaman Cinema

Shershah Graveyard

Gate 15 Keamari

Nallah Stop

Machar Colony

Thandi Sarak

District East

KDA Ground, Mosimiyaat

Abdullah Shah Ghazi Goth

Fahad Square

China Ground

Sunday Bazaar, Mehmoodabad

Manzoor Colony, Defense View

Gurumandar ‘Gosht Market’

FTC Flyover

Nishtar Park near UBL Bank

Jheel Park

Marwat Park

TP-II, Mehmoodabad

Near Federal Urdu University, Gulshan-e-Iqbal

Near Disco Bakery, Gulshan-e-Iqbal

Near AGPR Office, NIPA

Near Mobina Town Police Station

Near Friday Bazaar, Gulistan-e-Jauhar

District South

Moosa Lane at Adam Khan Road

Mewashah

Rahat Hotel at Adam Khan Road

Chakiwara near NADRA Office

Kismat Cinema

Near Urdu Bazaar

Glass Tower

Boat Basin

Habib Plaza

Farwa Chowk

District Malir

Bhittaiabad

Bakra Peerhi

Under Quaidabad Bridge

Near Hospital Chowrangi

