Speeding water tanker kills eight-year-old in Karachi’s Liaquatabad

An eight-year-old girl was crushed to death by a speeding water tanker in Karachi’s Liaquatabad Friday night.

The child was sitting on a motorcycle with her aunt and uncle. She fell off the motorcycle and was hit by the tanker.

Her uncle and aunt also fell off from the bike and were injured.

People who witnessed the accident stopped the tanker driver and beat him up.The driver, identified as Shernawaz, was taken into police custody.

The police have impounded the tanker.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.