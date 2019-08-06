Tuesday, August 6, 2019  | 4 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Speeding water tanker kills 10-year-old in Karachi’s Korangi Crossing

2 hours ago
 

A 10-year-old boy died on Monday after a speeding tanker crashed into a motorcycle in Karachi’s Korangi Crossing. 

The man riding the motorcycle was injured. He was taken to Jinnah hospital and is out of danger.

The police have arrested the water tanker driver and impounded the vehicle.

A protest was staged by people who witnessed the accident. The protest was called off after law enforcers spoke to the protesters and assured them of an investigation into the incident.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
accident Karachi
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
accident, tanker, Crossing, Korangi, Karachi
 
MOST READ
House of Farooq Sattar's media coordinator ransacked in Karachi
House of Farooq Sattar’s media coordinator ransacked in Karachi
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi's M9 motorway to shut down
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi’s M9 motorway to shut down
Karachi cop stops traffic and hearts with his good looks
Karachi cop stops traffic and hearts with his good looks
Karachi police arrest man behind 35-hour Saddar mobile mall heist
Karachi police arrest man behind 35-hour Saddar mobile mall heist
Heavy monsoon rains continue to batter Karachi
Heavy monsoon rains continue to batter Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.