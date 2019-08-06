Speeding water tanker kills 10-year-old in Karachi’s Korangi Crossing

A 10-year-old boy died on Monday after a speeding tanker crashed into a motorcycle in Karachi’s Korangi Crossing.

The man riding the motorcycle was injured. He was taken to Jinnah hospital and is out of danger.

The police have arrested the water tanker driver and impounded the vehicle.

A protest was staged by people who witnessed the accident. The protest was called off after law enforcers spoke to the protesters and assured them of an investigation into the incident.

