Special committee on Kashmir meets today for first time

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special committee on Kashmir will meet today (Saturday) for its first meeting.

The seven-member committee was formed on the prime minister’s directives on August 6. It will meet at 11am at the Foreign Office.

The committee will be headed by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. The other members are ISI head Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, ISPR chief Major General Asif Ghafoor, Law Minister Farogh Nasim, Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan, parliamentary committee on Kashmir chairperson Fakhar Imam and Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan.

The committee will discuss the situation in Indian-Administered Kashmir and Pakistan’s progress in raising the issue on international forums.

It was formed after India repealed Article 370 of its constitution, revoking the special status granted to Kashmir as an autonomous state. A curfew has been imposed in Kashmir ever since India revoked its status.

Pakistan has been raising the issue on various forums. It has written to the UN Security Council, OIC, UN Peacekeeping mission and other countries about the situation.

