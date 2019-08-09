Friday, August 9, 2019  | 7 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Special branch report finds 165 Punjab police officers corrupt

1 hour ago
 

At least 165 policemen are involved in taking a bribe from drug dealers and owners of gambling dens in Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh, according to the report of a special brand. 

The corrupt officers include four station house officers, including Erum Shah and Khalil Ghuman.

The report said 87 policemen in Faisalabad, 26 in Jhang, 36 in Chiniot and 16 officers in Toba Tek Singh were involved in taking bribes and extortion money.

“We are investigating the findings and the officers found guilty will be punished and a charge sheet will be issued,” said CPO Azhar Akram.

Punjab IG has taken notice of the special report and requested the details of the accused police officers.

