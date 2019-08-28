Sixth grader drowns during swimming class at Karachi school

A sixth grade student drowned in the swimming pool of Habib Public School during a swimming class on Tuesday.

Police have arrested two swimming teachers, Mumtaz Akbar and Saifullah. An unintentional murder case has been registered at the Docks police station against the detained instructors as well as the school management.

The South DIG has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from the Keamari Division’s superintendent of police.

Eleven-year-old Usman Durrani, son of Zeeshan Durrani, drowned during a weekly swimming class at Habib Public School while the instructors were busy with other students.

The school administration immediately took him to South City Hospital in Clifton where doctors pronounced him dead.

Later, the police took the body to Civil Hospital for a postmortem examination. According to Dr Abdul Aleem Memon of Civil Hospital, Usman’s cause of death was drowning.

But the instructors say there was something stuck in Usman’s windpipe and that’s why he died. One instructor claimed that the victim had lunch before his swimming class.

The deceased was a beginner swimmer. Usman’s father wants the police to take legal action against the school management.

Private Schools Director General Mansoob Siddique and Sindh Private Schools Registrar Rafia Mallah also visit Habib Public School on Wednesday. They noted that the swimming pool’s maximum depth is 12 feet.

They have recorded the statements of eyewitnesses, who said the instructors tried to rescue Usman.

Mallah has said that a detailed reported will be issued over the accident and that they will cancel the school’s registration if its officials are found guilty.

“The management, teachers and board of trustees of Habib Public School are devastated and saddened by the tragic drowning accident, during a regular swimming class,” read a statement released by the school. They also extended their prayers to the parents and family. “Our hearts are heavy with grief,” said the statement.

It also mentioned that the school is conducting a thorough investigation into the tragedy and will take all steps necessary to make sure that no stone is left un-turned.

