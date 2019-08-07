Six injured in explosion in Nowshera’s Azakhel

Six people, including Bomb Disposal Squad personnel, were injured in Nowshera Wednesday morning after an explosive device detonated.

The device detonated while the BDS personnel were working to defuse it. Four of the people injured were from the BDS.

According to the police, they received a call about a suspicious parcel outside a house in the Azakhel neighbourhood.

The BDS was sent to the scene and found that it was an explosive device attached to a gas cylinder. The device went off while the BDS was working to defuse it.

People who were seriously injured were taken to Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital while the others were taken to the Nowshera hospital.

The areas has been sealed while law enforcement personnel conduct a search operation.

