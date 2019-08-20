Six Indian soldiers killed in retaliatory fire across LoC: ISPR

Six Indian soldiers were killed and many others wounded on Tuesday as Pakistan Army responded to Indian ceasefire violations along the Line of Control, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations.

The firing by Pakistani troops came in response to Indian ceasefire violations, which resulted in the deaths of three Pakistani civilians. A seven-year-old boy was also among the deceased.

Pakistan Army targeted Indian posts in the LoC’s Tatta Pani sector, said Major General Asif Ghafoor, the ISPR director general, on Twitter. He said the deceased Indian soldiers also included an officer.

Two bunkers under the use of the Indian forces were also destroyed in the retaliatory fire, the DG ISPR added.

Indian forces often violate the ceasefire agreement between the two countries. The frequency of these violations has increased after New Delhi revoked the autonomous status of the disputed Himalayan territory.

India ended the autonomous status of its portion of the Muslim-majority territory in the first week of August, stepping up movement restrictions and cutting off phone and internet access to head off civil unrest, and igniting calls from Pakistan for the international community to intervene.