HOME > Local

Six-foot long snake retrieved from house in Narowal

3 hours ago
 
It was poisonous



Rescue teams retrieved a six-foot long snake from a house in Narowal Wednesday morning. 

The people who lived in the house in Rehmat Colony called for help after finding the snake. They said they've never seen such a large snake in the area before.

According to the rescue teams, the snake was very dangerous and had it bitten anyone, they would have died within minutes.

It has been handed over to the Punjab wildlife department.

