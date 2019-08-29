Sindh’s streets flood as rain hits the province

Many streets were flooded after in rained in several areas of Sindh Wednesday.

In Dadu and its surrounding areas, heavy rain led to low-lying areas getting flooded. Power supply was also suspended to several areas. It rained in Johi, Pyaro Station and Khudabad.

In Tando Allahyar water collected on the streets and power was also suspended. The same was seen in Ghotki and its surrounding areas. Sporadic rain on Wednesday led to water collecting on the streets. Rain was reported in Mirpur Mathelo and Ubaro as well. Several electricity feeders also tripped, plunging the area into darkness.

Water also collected in Khairpur and its surroundings. Power supply has been suspended since Wednesday.

With reporting by Liaquat Ali Malik, Imran Asif, Shafique Shar and Shabbir Masori.