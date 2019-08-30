Friday, August 30, 2019  | 28 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Human Rights

Sindh’s medical community expresses solidarity with Kashmir

2 hours ago
 

Spencer Eye Hospital

Doctors, nurses and officers of different hospitals across Karachi and Hyderabad expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir on Friday afternoon.

At Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in Karachi, doctors, nurses, staff and even patients stood together in solidarity holding posters and flags showing support for the Kashmiri people during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ‘Kashmir Hour’. The premier had asked Pakistanis to come out on the streets in support of Kashmir between 12pm and 12:30pm on Friday.

Photo: JPMC

A procession was held at Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi for half an hour as a show of solidarity. Another procession was held at Spencer Eye Hospital Karachi with protesters carrying banners demanding an end to the human rights violation in Kashmir.

Normal activities were also suspended at the Directorate General Health Service Sindh Hyderabad between 12pm and 12:30pm in protest of the treatment of Kashmiri people.

Directorate General Health Sindh

The Pakistan Medical Association had also condemned the actions of the Indian government in Kashmir in a press release on August 29.

“The PMA again demands [India] lift the curfew immediately so that all patients, particularly serious patients, get emergency treatment, and also restore all the communication facilities for Kashmiris,” it said.

TOPICS:
Kashmir Pakistan
 
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over 'friendship challenge': police
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
Pakistan's first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
'Hitman' killed boutique owner on Lahore's Bund Road: police 
CAA changes Karachi's aerial routes
 
 
 
 
 
 
