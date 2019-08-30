Friday, August 30, 2019  | 28 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Health

Sindh’s first forensics lab established at Karachi University

58 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

The very first DNA and serology laboratory in Sindh has been established at the University of Karachi.

It is capable of completing 100 forensic analyses in one month. The newly established lab will help identify perpetrators of rape and violent crimes accurately.

This is the first forensic lab in Sindh and the second in Pakistan. It has been established at the Jamil-ur-Rahman Centre for Genome Research and falls under the jurisdiction of the Sindh Forensic Authority. It was built in part due to a Supreme Court order.

Dr Iqbal Choudhary, scientist and director of the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences at Karachi University, answered questions about the lab on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Friday.

Dr Choudhary said the establishment of the lab would greatly help solve crime cases quickly. He said that the lab was part of the legal system and its costs would be borne by the Sindh government. He said that typically, forensic analysis in a criminal investigation takes one week, given that the sample remains uncontaminated.

Dr Choudhary added that the lab would only carry out investigations of those cases which were referred to it by the Sindh government or courts.

Forensic analysis in criminal cases can take much longer in Sindh than elsewhere in the country. This was because Sindh didn’t have a forensic lab and often outsourced analyses to Punjab or Islamabad.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
forensics karachi university
 
