Sindhi singer Jigar Jalal kidnapped in Shikarpur

Jigar Jalal, who gained fame for his hilarious ‘Goth Studio’ rendition of Ko Ko Korina, has gone missing. He and four others were kidnapped while on their way to a show in Shikarpur.

Jalal, whose real name is Nabi Buksh Chandio, is a Sindhi singer. He trolled both Coke Studio and Momina Mustehsan and Ahad Raza Mir with his version of the classic Ko Ko Korina last November. Jalal was on his way to perform on a programme with five other people when their car was stopped in Lahori Mohalla, in the jurisdiction of the Napar Kot police.

Jalal, his son Aftab Chandio, nephew Ameer Ali Chandio, driver Bahadur Panhwar and band member Latif Tunio were forced out of their car but another band member, Junaid Shah, was left behind.

The police found his car and have confirmed that he was kidnapped. However, no case has been registered yet.

His brother, Darban Ali Chandio, released a video message in which he appealed to the Sindh chief minister, inspector-general of police and prime minister for help. He said they spent the night at the police station but no one helped them. “This is our Sindh? Our Pakistan? Where is our freedom?” he demanded, threatening to start a protest and set himself on fire if they weren’t recovered.

