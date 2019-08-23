Sindhi singer Jigar Jalal, four others rescued from Shikarpur

Jigar Jalal, a Sindhi musician and folksinger who was kidnapped on August 18, has been recovered in Shikarpur.

The four others kidnapped along with him have also been recovered from Garhi Taigho. The police say they have also arrested 10 suspects in the case.

Jalal, whose real name is Nabi Buksh Chandio, is a Sindhi singer. He trolled both Coke Studio and Momina Mustehsan and Ahad Raza Mir with his version of the classic Ko Ko Korina last November. Jalal was on his way to perform on a programme with five other people when their car was stopped in Lahori Mohalla, in the jurisdiction of the Napar Kot police.

Jalal, his son Aftab Chandio, nephew Ameer Ali Chandio, driver Bahadur Panhwar and band member Latif Tunio were forced out of their car but another band member, Junaid Shah, was left behind. All five have been recovered safely.

A police officer was killed during the operation to rescue Jalal on August 21. The police have lodged a case in the murder of Khanpur DSP Rao Shafiullah against 20 suspects, including Billo Taighani and Yaqoob Teghani. Larkana DIG Irfan Baloch confirmed that Jalal and the others have been recovered and said they are still looking for DSP Shafiullah’s killers.

DSP Shafiullah had pledged to arrest the head of the Taighani clan and his son during a press conference before his death.

Policemen from Jacobabad, Kashmore and Shikarpur participated in the five-day operation. Karachi commandos were also called in.

DIG Baloch said 10 to 12 arrests have been made and three suspects killed. No deal was made for their recovery, he clarified. Rumours had been floating about of the police making a deal with the kidnappers for Jalal’s recovery.

