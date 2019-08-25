Sunday, August 25, 2019  | 23 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Sindh wildlife department seizes seven crocodiles from Karachi farmhouse

2 hours ago
 

The Sindh Wildlife Department seized on Sunday seven crocodiles from a farmhouse in Karachi’s Steel Town.

Five of the crocodiles had escaped the farmhouse where they were kept on August 16 after a wall collapsed due to the rain. Residents of the area were frightened by the crocodiles and the idea that they could escape so easily.

The owners of the crocodiles agreed to hand them over to the wildlife department because they didn’t have permission to keep them in the first place. There is no law allowing crocodiles to be kept in houses or farmhouses.

Related: Five crocodiles escape from farmhouse in Karachi’s Steel Town

The department had given the owners a warning and initiated an investigation. Their investigation has now been completed and the department decided to seize the animals.

They have been sent to the wildlife department’s Sufi Anwar Safari Park in Ghotki where they will be kept in their natural habitat.

The seven crocodiles were between two and seven  years old and all of them were over three feet long.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
crocodile Karachi
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Islamabad dazzled by stone jewellery exhibition
Islamabad dazzled by stone jewellery exhibition
local
Hospital waste is being used to make plastic straws, toys
Hospital waste is being used to make plastic straws, toys
local
Karachi’s Soldier Bazaar flooded with sewerage water
Karachi's Soldier Bazaar flooded with sewerage water
local
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi, Soldier bazaar, rain,
 
MOST READ
'Hitman' killed boutique owner on Lahore's Bund Road: police 
‘Hitman’ killed boutique owner on Lahore’s Bund Road: police 
Lahore woman's family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Lahore woman’s family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Karachi’s Malir residents don't want authorities cleaning their area
Karachi’s Malir residents don’t want authorities cleaning their area
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he's marrying Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he’s marrying Naimal Khawar
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.