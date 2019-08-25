Sindh wildlife department seizes seven crocodiles from Karachi farmhouse

The Sindh Wildlife Department seized on Sunday seven crocodiles from a farmhouse in Karachi’s Steel Town.

Five of the crocodiles had escaped the farmhouse where they were kept on August 16 after a wall collapsed due to the rain. Residents of the area were frightened by the crocodiles and the idea that they could escape so easily.

The owners of the crocodiles agreed to hand them over to the wildlife department because they didn’t have permission to keep them in the first place. There is no law allowing crocodiles to be kept in houses or farmhouses.

The department had given the owners a warning and initiated an investigation. Their investigation has now been completed and the department decided to seize the animals.

They have been sent to the wildlife department’s Sufi Anwar Safari Park in Ghotki where they will be kept in their natural habitat.

The seven crocodiles were between two and seven years old and all of them were over three feet long.

