Friday, August 9, 2019  | 7 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Human Rights

Sindh reduces prisoners’ sentences for Eid, Independence Day

1 hour ago
 

A picture of prisoners in Karachi’s Central Jail participating in Independence Day celebrations on August 14, 2016. Photo: Human Rights Committee for Public and Police Aid

The Sindh government reduced on Friday the sentences of its prisoners by 60 days on account of Eidul Azha and Independence Day. 

Pakistan will celebrate Eidul Azha from August 12 to August 14, which is also its Independence Day.

The move was taken by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah as a gesture of goodwill. “We hope the prisoners try to bring improvement in their lives,” he said.

The government, however, said that the sentences of those convicted in cases of terrorism, spying, murder, and kidnapping have not been reduced.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
prisoners Sindh
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Sindh government, Sindh CM, Murad Ali Shah, Eidul Azha, Eid, Independence Day
 
MOST READ
House of Farooq Sattar's media coordinator ransacked in Karachi
House of Farooq Sattar’s media coordinator ransacked in Karachi
Karachi police arrest man behind 35-hour Saddar mobile mall heist
Karachi police arrest man behind 35-hour Saddar mobile mall heist
Watch: Two robbers loot grocery store in Lahore
Watch: Two robbers loot grocery store in Lahore
Kashmir no longer autonomous state as India revokes special status
Kashmir no longer autonomous state as India revokes special status
Karachi, Hyderabad to receive rain before Eid
Karachi, Hyderabad to receive rain before Eid
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.