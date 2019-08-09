Sindh reduces prisoners’ sentences for Eid, Independence Day

The Sindh government reduced on Friday the sentences of its prisoners by 60 days on account of Eidul Azha and Independence Day.

Pakistan will celebrate Eidul Azha from August 12 to August 14, which is also its Independence Day.

The move was taken by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah as a gesture of goodwill. “We hope the prisoners try to bring improvement in their lives,” he said.

The government, however, said that the sentences of those convicted in cases of terrorism, spying, murder, and kidnapping have not been reduced.

