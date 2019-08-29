Sindh High Court rejects Mustafa Kamal’s petition against Wasim Akhtar

The Sindh High Court has rejected Mustafa Kamal’s appeal against his removal from the voluntary post of Karachi’s garbage project director.

Kamal, the former mayor of the city, was angry when incumbent Mayor Wasim Akthar removed him from the post a day after appointing him. The post was voluntary and unofficial.

His lawyer Iqbal Kazmi told the court during Thursday’s hearing that Kamal was removed after mere hours. But the judge asked his lawyer what the laws were behind his appointment in the first place. Have you come here to make play around, asked Justice Shafi Siddiqui.

When the appointment was not made according to the law, how can you come here about your removal, asked the court. Tell us what laws allow appointments like this, it asked.

The lawyer argued that if the appointment was not made according to the law, it meant the mayor was incompetent.

His petition named Mayor Akhtar and the local government secretary as respondents and said they have failed to fulfill their responsibilities. Kamal had agreed to clean the city of garbage in 90 days, said the petition, but the notification was withdrawn the very next day. If the mayor had any complaints about Kamal, he should have followed the law and issued him a show cause notice, read the petition.

Kamal wanted the court to declare the notification removing him illegal.

On August 26, Mayor Akhtar announced that he is suspending the PSP leader because of his attitude. He misbehaved with the bosses and acted beyond his jurisdiction and authority, said Akhtar at a press conference.

“I forgave everything because I thought he would help the people of Karachi but he isn’t worth it,” he had said. Kamal is only concerned about his politics and is not interested in improving the lives of the people, he added.

Earlier the same day, the KMC issued a notification saying that Kamal had been appointed its project director for garbage for his “willingness to clean the city of Karachi within 90 days of time”. Kamal had said that he accepts this challenge and assured people that he will people work day and night to clean the city.

