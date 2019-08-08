Sindh government bans plastic bags in Karachi from October 1

The Government of Sindh has imposed a ban on the use of polythene shopping bags in Karachi. It will be enforced from October 1.

The decision was taken at a meeting presided over by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. The government has imposed Section 144 on the use of plastic bags across the city.

Shah said they were launching a drive, “say no to plastic bags”. He directed the authorities to encourage the masses for using paper or cloth bags instead.

Speaking to media, Sindh government spokesman Murtaza Wahab said the government took the step to fight environmental pollution. He said they were launching the drive with the help of people, media, schoolchildren and traders.

“Its success would be a service of the province, country and the nation,” Wahab said.

Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Shah said the government and the people would be able to bring improvement in the environment through this campaign. He said they all will work together to make the campaign a success.

The minister said the purpose of launching the drive from October 1 is to generate awareness and allow the traders to end their stock of polythene bags.

“After that, strict action will be taken,” he warned.