Sindh Bank president remanded to jail in fake accounts case

Sindh Bank President Tariq Ahsan and former president Bilal Sheikh have been sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand for their alleged involvement in the fake accounts case.

Judge Mohammad Bashir was hearing the case on Monday.

NAB has asked for an extension in their physical remand, but the accountability court turned down the request.

The physical remand of another person named in the case, Nadeem Altaf, has been extended till August 16. Altaf has submitted a request for a plea bargain. NAB has been ordered to submit a report on the matter on August 16.

A total of 19 people have been named in the case, including former president Asif Ali Zardari’s close aides Aftab Memon and Omni Group head Abdul Ghani Majeed. They have been accused of illegally allotting government land to the Pink Residency. It caused a loss of Rs2.5 billion to the national exchequer.

Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur were arrested in June this year and are currently in NAB’s custody.

