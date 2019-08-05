Monday, August 5, 2019  | 3 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Sindh Bank president remanded to jail in fake accounts case

45 mins ago
 

Sindh Bank President Tariq Ahsan and former president Bilal Sheikh have been sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand for their alleged involvement in the fake accounts case. 

Judge Mohammad Bashir was hearing the case on Monday.

NAB has asked for an extension in their physical remand, but the accountability court turned down the request.

Related: Fake accounts case: NAB arrests Sindh Bank president, two others

The physical remand of another person named in the case, Nadeem Altaf, has been extended till August 16. Altaf has submitted a request for a plea bargain. NAB has been ordered to submit a report on the matter on August 16.

A total of 19 people have been named in the case, including former president Asif Ali Zardari’s close aides Aftab Memon and Omni Group head Abdul Ghani Majeed. They have been accused of illegally allotting government land to the Pink Residency. It caused a loss of Rs2.5 billion to the national exchequer.

Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur were arrested in June this year and are currently in NAB’s custody.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
fake accounts case Sindh Bank
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Karachi’s crime too dangerous to report surfaces in cop’s fiction
Karachi’s crime too dangerous to report surfaces in cop’s fiction
culture
 
 
 
 
 
Omar Shahid Hamid, Karachi, karachi crime, book review, the fix, cricket, crime, cricket corruption
 
MOST READ
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi's M9 motorway to shut down
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi’s M9 motorway to shut down
House of Farooq Sattar's media coordinator ransacked in Karachi
House of Farooq Sattar’s media coordinator ransacked in Karachi
Karachi cop stops traffic and hearts with his good looks
Karachi cop stops traffic and hearts with his good looks
Heavy monsoon rains continue to batter Karachi
Heavy monsoon rains continue to batter Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.