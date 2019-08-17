Saturday, August 17, 2019  | 15 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Government

Shouldn’t minimise significance of the UNSC Kashmir meeting: Maleeha Lodhi

36 mins ago
 

File photo: AFP

The UNSC meeting on Kashmir was a victory for Pakistan, Islamabad’s Ambassador to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi said Saturday.

“It was our success… we shouldn’t minimize its significance,” Lodhi said while speaking on SAMAA TV programme, Agenda 360.

The UNSC held on Friday its first meeting on the territory in nearly half a century, with tensions soaring after New Delhi’s stripped the disputed region of its autonomy.

New Delhi ended the autonomous status of its portion of the Muslim-majority territory in the first week of August, stepping up movement restrictions and cutting off phone and internet access. Pakistan has called for the international community to intervene in the matter and resolve the issue.

“Diplomacy is not an event, but a process,” Lodhi said, adding that none of the 15 members of UNSC opposed the meeting on Kashmir despite Indian efforts to derail it.

Lodhi said that the international opinion has turned against India after New Delhi took “illegal step” on August 5. “They defied the international law,” she said.

International organisations such as Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and Committee to Protect Journalist have condemned Indian actions for making India-held Kashmir a human prison, the Pakistani diplomat said.

“The people of Kashmir have been locked inside their homes,” she added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
India Kashmir Pakistan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Khursheed Shah condemns statement of Indian defense minister
Khursheed Shah condemns statement of Indian defense minister
geopolitics
Funerals held for soldiers martyred along LoC
Funerals held for soldiers martyred along LoC
news
Maleeha Lodhi says UNSC meeting nullifies India’s claim on Kashmir
Maleeha Lodhi says UNSC meeting nullifies India's claim on Kashmir
video
 
 
 
 
 
Maleeha Lodhi, UNSC, Kashmir, UNSC meeting, India
 
MOST READ
Another spell of monsoon rains batters Karachi
Another spell of monsoon rains batters Karachi
Watch: PAF releases 'Azad' song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Watch: PAF releases ‘Azad’ song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi's Khayaban-e-Ittehad
Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi’s Khayaban-e-Ittehad
Funeral prayers held for three friends electrocuted in Karachi's DHA
Funeral prayers held for three friends electrocuted in Karachi’s DHA
Lahore woman who assaulted salesperson released on bail
Lahore woman who assaulted salesperson released on bail
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.