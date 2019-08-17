Shouldn’t minimise significance of the UNSC Kashmir meeting: Maleeha Lodhi

The UNSC meeting on Kashmir was a victory for Pakistan, Islamabad’s Ambassador to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi said Saturday.

“It was our success… we shouldn’t minimize its significance,” Lodhi said while speaking on SAMAA TV programme, Agenda 360.

The UNSC held on Friday its first meeting on the territory in nearly half a century, with tensions soaring after New Delhi’s stripped the disputed region of its autonomy.

New Delhi ended the autonomous status of its portion of the Muslim-majority territory in the first week of August, stepping up movement restrictions and cutting off phone and internet access. Pakistan has called for the international community to intervene in the matter and resolve the issue.

“Diplomacy is not an event, but a process,” Lodhi said, adding that none of the 15 members of UNSC opposed the meeting on Kashmir despite Indian efforts to derail it.

Lodhi said that the international opinion has turned against India after New Delhi took “illegal step” on August 5. “They defied the international law,” she said.

International organisations such as Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and Committee to Protect Journalist have condemned Indian actions for making India-held Kashmir a human prison, the Pakistani diplomat said.

“The people of Kashmir have been locked inside their homes,” she added.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.