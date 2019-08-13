Tuesday, August 13, 2019  | 11 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Shireen Mazari wants Priyanka Chopra removed as UN ambassador

38 mins ago
 

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari wants the UNICEF to take action against Indian actor Priyanka Chopra and remove her as its peace ambassador over her warmongering stance.

Mazari took to Twitter on Monday and stated, “UNICEF should really be more careful [about who] it appoints to these honorary positions.”

 

Bollywood actor Priyanka is currently under hot water after she was called out by a Pakistani girl, named Ayesha Malik, for her hypocrisy when she glorified war. The girl called her out at Beautycon event held recently.

“You are a UNICEF ambassador for peace and you’re encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan. There’s no winner in this,” said the woman who called her out in the video. “As a Pakistani, millions of people like me have supported you in your business of Bollywood and you wanted nuclear war.”

Priyanka trivialised the question and told the woman “don’t yell girl, don’t embarrass yourself”. It seems Priyanka doesn’t know the difference between patriotism and warmongering.

Related: Pakistani fan calls out Priyanka Chopra’s ‘hypocrisy’, gets patronizing response

A video shows that instead of responding to the woman’s statements, Priyanka said ‘I have Pakistani friends’.

 

She proceeded to patronisingly say she was “patriotic” and that she was sorry if that offended anyone.

In February, Priyanka had tweeted ‘Jai Hind’, which is the equivalent of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’, after India claimed to have conducted airstrikes in Pakistan. She was criticised for praising the Indian Army at a time when people were calling for peace between the neighbouring countries.

The tensions between the two countries have once again flared up following New Delhi’s move to downgrade and reorganise the region of Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan decried the move as illegal and announced to downgrade diplomatic ties with India and suspended bilateral trade.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Priyanka Chopra shireen mazari unicef
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Shireen Mazari, UNICEF, Priyanka Chopra
 
MOST READ
Another spell of monsoon rains batters Karachi
Another spell of monsoon rains batters Karachi
Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi's Khayaban-e-Ittehad
Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi’s Khayaban-e-Ittehad
Karachi man arrested for killing wife’s 'boyfriend'
Karachi man arrested for killing wife’s ‘boyfriend’
Karachi woman on the run after robbing husband
Karachi woman on the run after robbing husband
Lahore woman shot dead on Bund Road
Lahore woman shot dead on Bund Road
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.