Shireen Mazari wants Priyanka Chopra removed as UN ambassador

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari wants the UNICEF to take action against Indian actor Priyanka Chopra and remove her as its peace ambassador over her warmongering stance.

Mazari took to Twitter on Monday and stated, “UNICEF should really be more careful [about who] it appoints to these honorary positions.”

@UNICEF needs to remove Priyanka Chopra as its ambassador immediately in the wake of her support for Indian mly and Rogue Modi govt. Otherwise it makes a mockery of such appointments. UNICEF should really be more careful on whom it appoints to these honorary positions. — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) August 12, 2019

Bollywood actor Priyanka is currently under hot water after she was called out by a Pakistani girl, named Ayesha Malik, for her hypocrisy when she glorified war. The girl called her out at Beautycon event held recently.

“You are a UNICEF ambassador for peace and you’re encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan. There’s no winner in this,” said the woman who called her out in the video. “As a Pakistani, millions of people like me have supported you in your business of Bollywood and you wanted nuclear war.”

Priyanka trivialised the question and told the woman “don’t yell girl, don’t embarrass yourself”. It seems Priyanka doesn’t know the difference between patriotism and warmongering.

Related: Pakistani fan calls out Priyanka Chopra’s ‘hypocrisy’, gets patronizing response

A video shows that instead of responding to the woman’s statements, Priyanka said ‘I have Pakistani friends’.

Priyanka Chopra tweeted during a time when we were this 👌🏽 close to sending nukes to one another. Instead of advocating for peace she tweeted in support of the Indian army pic.twitter.com/LhbMkOW59v — Ayesha Malik (@Spishaa) August 11, 2019

She proceeded to patronisingly say she was “patriotic” and that she was sorry if that offended anyone.

In February, Priyanka had tweeted ‘Jai Hind’, which is the equivalent of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’, after India claimed to have conducted airstrikes in Pakistan. She was criticised for praising the Indian Army at a time when people were calling for peace between the neighbouring countries.

The tensions between the two countries have once again flared up following New Delhi’s move to downgrade and reorganise the region of Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan decried the move as illegal and announced to downgrade diplomatic ties with India and suspended bilateral trade.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.