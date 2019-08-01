Thursday, August 1, 2019  | 28 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Entertainment

Shilpa Shetty to return to silver screen after 13 years

1 hour ago
 

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty is all set to return to the silver screen after 13 years. 

She will be seen in Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma. The actor shared the news on her social media accounts.

The actor, known for being a fitness fanatic, will be star opposite Abhimanyu Dasani and singer Shirley Setia.

The movie, which is being produced by Sony Pictures, will release next year.

Shilpa was last seen in a full-fledged role in Apne (2007) and had appeared in a minor role in Dishkiyaoon (2014).

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Shilpa Shetty
 
Shilpa Shetty, movies, Taran Adarsh, Bollywood
 
