Sheikh Rasheed slams opposition for not supporting them on Kashmir

2 hours ago
 
Says 'petrol bomb' people are the only ones opposing them



Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed said the whole world is with them on the Kashmir issue except the ‘petrol bomb’ people, he said referring to the opposition.

Speaking at a convocation in Rawalpindi Wednesday morning, the minister said people on the streets in Arab countries are with Pakistan on the Kashmir issue but the ‘petrol bomb’ people still aren’t with us.

We are fortunate to have a friend like China who is standing by us in this time, he said, adding that a Chinese general recently met COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

He said there had been “10 wars” between Pakistan and India and he foresaw another war between the two neighbours in October or November.

