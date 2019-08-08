Sheikh Rasheed permanently discontinues Samjhauta Express  

Railways Ministers Sheikh Rasheed announced on Thursday that Pakistan is permanently discontinuing the Samjhauta Express, which runs between Pakistan and India.

The train only operates on Mondays and Thursdays and takes passengers from Lahore to Attari.

“The bogies of the Samjhauta Express will be attached to special Eid trains,” said the federal minister during a press conference on Thursday. “This will increase the capacity of Eid trains and more people will be able to travel in them.”

People who have bought tickets for Samjhauta Express will be reimbursed. “You can collect the payment from Lahore’s divisional superintendent office,” he said.

“We don’t want war but we can’t sit quietly over Indian atrocities in Kashmir,” he said. Srinagar is not Jerusalem, he added.

Security arrangements across Pakistan have been tightened in light of tensions between the two neighbouring countries after India revoked Kashmir’s special status as an autonomous state.

