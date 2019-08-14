Sheikh Rasheed likens India’s Modi to Hitler

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed has compared the actions of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to that of Adolf Hitler.

The federal minister, while addressing a public rally at Rawalpindi’s Lal Haveli on Wednesday, said that the “Modi sarkar” (Modi’s government) should leave Kashmir as soon as possible.

“Don’t think of Sri Nagar as your in-laws’ house, it will prove to be your burial ground,” he remarked.

“If India causes any trouble to the 12 million Kashmiris, then all Indians will be troubled too,” Rasheed said.

While referring to the army chief, he said: “General Qamar Javed Bajwa please take a step forward and we will all support you. We don’t want war but we will not shy away if India attacks us.”

The railways minister advised the opposition parties to join the government in supporting the Kashmir cause.

