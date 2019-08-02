Shehbaz wants an inquiry into senators who ‘sold their conscience’

Senators who have gone against party policy will be taken to task, says Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and President of PML-N Shehbaz Sharif.

He was speaking on Friday at a meeting of PML-N senators which he summoned after the opposition’s failure to gather enough votes to pass the no-confidence motion against Senate Chairperson Sadiq Sanjrani.

Sanjrani retained his seat after only 50 senators voted against him despite 64 senators asking for a vote. The opposition needed at least 53 votes to unseat Sanjrani.

Shehbaz said 14 senators had “sold their conscience” in the Senate a day earlier. They will be identified and an inquiry will be initiated against them, Shehbaz told the PML-N members.

The opposition, he said, will decide together on how to deal with these 14 senators, he said.

A day earlier, the opposition leader had said that it was “Ameer [rich] Tareen’s magic that worked in the Senate”.

He had said 64 members stood in favour of the motion, but then 14 votes were not polled.

