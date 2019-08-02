Friday, August 2, 2019  | 29 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Shehbaz wants an inquiry into senators who ‘sold their conscience’

2 hours ago
 

Senators who have gone against party policy will be taken to task, says Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and President of PML-N Shehbaz Sharif.

He was speaking on Friday at a meeting of PML-N senators which he summoned after the opposition’s failure to gather enough votes to pass the no-confidence motion against Senate Chairperson Sadiq Sanjrani.

Sanjrani retained his seat after only 50 senators voted against him despite 64 senators asking for a vote. The opposition needed at least 53 votes to unseat Sanjrani.

Shehbaz said 14 senators had “sold their conscience” in the Senate a day earlier. They will be identified and an inquiry will be initiated against them, Shehbaz told the PML-N members.

Related: Sadiq Sanjrani retains Senate chairperson seat

The opposition, he said, will decide together on how to deal with these 14 senators, he said.

A day earlier, the opposition leader had said that it was “Ameer [rich] Tareen’s magic that worked in the Senate”.

He had said 64 members stood in favour of the motion, but then 14 votes were not polled.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
PML-N Shehbaz Sharif
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N, Senate, senators, Sadiq Sanjrani, vote, meeting, government, opposition
 
MOST READ
Rawalpindi’s 'gold boy' Zafar Supari arrested
Rawalpindi’s ‘gold boy’ Zafar Supari arrested
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi's M9 motorway to shut down
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi’s M9 motorway to shut down
Watch: Maulana Tariq Jameel meets Prime Minister Imran Khan
Watch: Maulana Tariq Jameel meets Prime Minister Imran Khan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.