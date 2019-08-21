Wednesday, August 21, 2019  | 19 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Shehbaz Sharif prescribed 10 days of bed rest, court told

10 mins ago
 

Photo: Online

Doctors have prescribed 10 days of bed rest for PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif after he complained of pain in his back and legs.

A medical report was submitted in a Lahore accountability court on Wednesday during a hearing of the Ashiana Iqbal Housing case.

Judge Naeem Arshad was given a report that said that due to pain in his legs and back, Shehbaz could not appear before the court. Doctors examined him at his house earlier and prescribed complete bed rest for 10 days. This was his second checkup since he hurt his back during an Independence Day event.

Shehbaz also didn’t attend the opposition’s all parties conference due to back pain. He was also due in court for a hearing of the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

His son Hamza, the leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly, was presented before the court.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Shehbaz Sharif
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
PESCO sends a dog’s picture with its electricity bill
PESCO sends a dog's picture with its electricity bill
local
Watch: Water still accumulated in Punjab Chowrangi underpass
Watch: Water still accumulated in Punjab Chowrangi underpass
local
Quetta artist ditches paint brushes for welding tools
Quetta artist ditches paint brushes for welding tools
culture
 
 
 
 
 
Quetta, painting, artist, sketching
 
MOST READ
Watch: PAF releases 'Azad' song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Watch: PAF releases ‘Azad’ song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Lahore woman who assaulted salesperson released on bail
Lahore woman who assaulted salesperson released on bail
Pakistan's leather exports down as fewer animals sacrificed this Eid
Pakistan’s leather exports down as fewer animals sacrificed this Eid
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Drugs found in women's shoes at Lahore airport
Drugs found in women’s shoes at Lahore airport
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.