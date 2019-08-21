Shehbaz Sharif prescribed 10 days of bed rest, court told

Doctors have prescribed 10 days of bed rest for PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif after he complained of pain in his back and legs.

A medical report was submitted in a Lahore accountability court on Wednesday during a hearing of the Ashiana Iqbal Housing case.

Judge Naeem Arshad was given a report that said that due to pain in his legs and back, Shehbaz could not appear before the court. Doctors examined him at his house earlier and prescribed complete bed rest for 10 days. This was his second checkup since he hurt his back during an Independence Day event.

Shehbaz also didn’t attend the opposition’s all parties conference due to back pain. He was also due in court for a hearing of the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

His son Hamza, the leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly, was presented before the court.

