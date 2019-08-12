Sharif family members meet Maryam, Hamza in NAB’s custody

Members of the Sharif family met on Monday with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz, who are currently under custody of the National Accountability Bureau.

The meeting was held at the NAB’s Lahore office. Those paying the visit included National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam’s son Junaid Safdar, her husband Captain (retd) Safdar, and members of Yousuf Abbas Sharif’s family.

Members of the Sharif family had lunch together during the meeting that lasted for two hours. Later on they returned from the NAB office without speaking to the media.

The anti-graft body had permitted relatives to meet under custody suspects on Eid.

Last week, NAB officials arrested Maryam Nawaz from outside Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail, where she had gone to visit her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The NAB team also arrested Maryam’s cousin, Yousaf Abbas Sharif. Yousuf is the son of her late uncle and was recently offloaded off a Hajj flight on NAB’s request.

Maryam was summoned by NAB in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills on August 8, but she did not appear before the anti-corruption watchdog.

Hamza was arrested on June 11. Shehbaz and Hamza are being investigated by NAB in the Ramzan Sugar Mills, Saaf Pani, Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme and assets beyond known means of income cases.

