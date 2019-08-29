Thursday, August 29, 2019  | 27 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s remand extended for another 14 days

2 hours ago
 

An Islamabad accountability court extended on Thursday the physical remand of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The PML-N leader is in custody in the LNG case. NAB has been granted a 14-day extension in his physical remand.

Abbasi was presented in court before Judge Shahrukh Arjumand. The NAB prosecutor informed the judge that they need more time with Abbasi to question him about the LNG terminal one.

When the judge asked how many days he had been in their custody, the NAB prosecutor replied that it had been 41 days.

I won’t oppose their request for physical remand, said Abbasi. At an earlier hearing, Abbasi contended that he will represent himself in the case. I said on the first day that you should grant them my 90-day physical remand, he said.

I have said that I have not committed a crime, said the former premier. He is accused of illegally awarding LNG contracts during his tenure as federal petroleum minister. Former finance minister Miftah Ismail is also in custody in the same case.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
LNG case shahid khaqan abbasi
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
What’s going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
What's going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
news
Multan is turning into a concrete jungle
Multan is turning into a concrete jungle
local
Faisalabad’s textile mill owners stage strike against new taxes
Faisalabad’s textile mill owners stage strike against new taxes
economy
 
 
 
 
 
Faisalabad, textile, factory, Machine, tax, PTI
 
MOST READ
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over 'friendship challenge': police
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over ‘friendship challenge’: police
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
'Hitman' killed boutique owner on Lahore's Bund Road: police 
‘Hitman’ killed boutique owner on Lahore’s Bund Road: police 
Pakistan's first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
Pakistan’s first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.