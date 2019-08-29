Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s remand extended for another 14 days

An Islamabad accountability court extended on Thursday the physical remand of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The PML-N leader is in custody in the LNG case. NAB has been granted a 14-day extension in his physical remand.

Abbasi was presented in court before Judge Shahrukh Arjumand. The NAB prosecutor informed the judge that they need more time with Abbasi to question him about the LNG terminal one.

When the judge asked how many days he had been in their custody, the NAB prosecutor replied that it had been 41 days.

I won’t oppose their request for physical remand, said Abbasi. At an earlier hearing, Abbasi contended that he will represent himself in the case. I said on the first day that you should grant them my 90-day physical remand, he said.

I have said that I have not committed a crime, said the former premier. He is accused of illegally awarding LNG contracts during his tenure as federal petroleum minister. Former finance minister Miftah Ismail is also in custody in the same case.

