Thursday, August 1, 2019  | 28 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > News

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s physical remand extended till August 15

1 hour ago
 

Photo: AFP

An Islamabad accountability court extended former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s remand in NAB custody till August 15.

During a hearing on Thursday, the PML-N leader said he would represent himself before the court. I was a minister at the time and I know the LNG case better, he said.

He is being investigated in the LNG case, which involves his alleged awarding of LNG terminal contracts to a company of which he was a shareholder.

NAB asked for a longer remand, claiming that the case needs further investigation and that August 15 falls within the Eid holidays. But the judge told the NAB prosecutor that there is no issue and that the hearing will be held on the public holiday.

He was arrested by NAB on July 18.

