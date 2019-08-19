Monday, August 19, 2019  | 17 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Seven-year-old found unconscious, dies on way to hospital in Abbottabad

1 hour ago
 

A seven-year-old girl was found unconscious near her house in Abbottabad’s Akhrela Sunday night.

She went out to play and went missing Saturday afternoon, her parents told the police.

The child’s parents started to look for her and found her in the neighbourhood. The girl died on the way to the hospital.

Her body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered against unidentified suspects for murder at the Nawansher police station, SP Qamar Hayat confirmed.

Tell us what you think:

