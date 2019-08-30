Seven shops sealed for selling adulterated meat in Quetta

The Balochistan Food Authority sealed on Thurdsay seven shops for selling substandard meat in Quetta.

The team raided different meat shops in Gwalmandi and evaluated the quality of meat and other items sold.

The shops sealed were the Muhammad Gul Beef Shop, Asadullah Beef Shop, Haji Muhammad Wali Qasab, Haji Iman Ullah Beef Shop, Agha Jaan Poultry Farm, Ibrahim Siri Paye and Rehan Akhtar Muhammad Qasab. They had received multiple warning letters prior to this.

Related: Karachi restaurant selling adulterated food sealed

Meat with fungus, rusty freezers, dirty storage areas, poor cleaning arrangements, and absence of safety tools, such as gloves, masks and headwear, were found at the shops.

Deputy Director of Operations Naqibullah Nasir said that the purpose of taking action against the shops selling substandard meat was to ensure that healthy products are supplied to the people.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.