HOME > Human Rights

Seven-member team formed to respond to developments in Kashmir

3 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

A seven-member committee has been constituted by Prime Minister Imran Khan to recommend legal, political and diplomatic responses to development in the Kashmir situation.

According to a notification issued on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Attorney-General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, PM’s Special Envoy Ahmed Bilal Sufi and the directors-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence, military operations and the Inter-Services Public Relations will be part of the team.

India repealed on Monday articles 35A and 370 of its constitution, which gave special status to Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir. Article 370 of the Indian Constitution granted special autonomy to Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir. It allowed the state’s assembly to make its own constitution and gave it autonomous state power.

Article 35A allowed the Jammu and Kashmir State Assembly to define who is and isn’t a permanent resident of the state. It also allowed the assembly to determine who gets state grants, who has the right to purchase land and property and who can permanently settle in the region.

TOPICS:
Imran Khan Kashmir
 
India, Pakistan, Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir, Imran Khan, government
 
