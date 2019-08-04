Sunday, August 4, 2019  | 1 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Local

Seven killed in traffic accident on Chaman-Quetta road

2 hours ago
 

Seven people were killed and one injured after a speeding passenger van hit a pickup truck on the Chaman-Quetta road Saturday night. 

The accident occurred near Jungle Piralizai.

The speeding passenger van crashed into the pickup and, with the force of the collision, overturned onto it, killing the seven passengers and injuring the eighth.

Levies and rescue forces spent hours getting the bodies out of the crushed vehicle and had to use heavy machinery as well.

The van was full of goods smuggled from abroad, so it took hours to lift it off the pickup.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
accident chaman
 
chaman, accident, traffic accident, quetta, balochistan, speeding
 
