Seven killed in landslide in Rawalakot amid heavy rain

Seven people died on Saturday after heavy rains in Azad Kashmir triggered land sliding in Rawalakot’s Hajira.

The deceased include 18-year-old Shoaib, 40-year-old Sobia and her five daughters, who were between the ages of one and 11.

The land sliding destroyed four houses. The hydro water channel broke down after unusual heavy rainfall, said the Hajira assistant commissioner.

The exact number of people buried under the debris is still unknown. A rescue operation is under way.

