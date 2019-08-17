Saturday, August 17, 2019  | 15 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Seven killed in landslide in Rawalakot amid heavy rain

13 mins ago
 

Seven people died on Saturday after heavy rains in Azad Kashmir triggered land sliding in Rawalakot’s Hajira.

The deceased include 18-year-old Shoaib, 40-year-old Sobia and her five daughters, who were between the ages of one and 11.

The land sliding destroyed four houses. The hydro water channel broke down after unusual heavy rainfall, said the Hajira assistant commissioner.

The exact number of people buried under the debris is still unknown. A rescue operation is under way.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Kashmir Land slide
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
video
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Another spell of monsoon rains batters Karachi
Another spell of monsoon rains batters Karachi
Watch: PAF releases 'Azad' song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Watch: PAF releases ‘Azad’ song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi's Khayaban-e-Ittehad
Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi’s Khayaban-e-Ittehad
Karachi man arrested for killing wife’s 'boyfriend'
Karachi man arrested for killing wife’s ‘boyfriend’
Funeral prayers held for three friends electrocuted in Karachi's DHA
Funeral prayers held for three friends electrocuted in Karachi’s DHA
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.