Seven dead in chickenpox outbreak in Faisalabad

The change of season has led to a viral outbreak of chicken pox in Faisalabad. More than 300 people have contracted the disease this year. Seven people have died as a result of chicken pox, according to District Health Officer Dr Asif.

Three of the victims were children. Around 335 people have been admitted to the hospital with the disease between January and July, of which 26 patients were not from the district. The remaining patients were all from Faisalabad.

Doctors are advising the public to take preventive measures to protect themselves from the disease. As chicken pox is highly contagious and can spread rapidly to others, anyone suspected of having the disease should be isolated immediately.

The isolated patient needs to be monitored constantly and kept hydrated. They should not share food, utensils or personal belongings with others. Whoever shows signs and symptoms such as high fever, cough and itchy rashes should contact their doctor immediately.

More adults have been more affected by the disease than children, said Dr Asif. He added that 4,000 people have been vaccinated against chicken pox this year but new cases keep surfacing.

