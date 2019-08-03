Saturday, August 3, 2019  | 30 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Senators voted for what they thought was right: Usman Buzdar

23 mins ago
 

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that senators voted for that they thought was right while responding to Senate chairperson retaining his seat. 

Sadiq Sanjrani retained his seat after only 50 senators voted against him despite 64 senators asking for a vote. The opposition needed at least 53 votes to de-seat Sanjrani. Forty-five votes were cast in his favour and five were rejected.

Related: Sanjrani should have stepped down on ‘moral grounds’, says Bilawal

All the senators voted conscientiously, Buzdar said while speaking to media on Saturday. “This is not something that has happened for the first time.”

 

He said that the voting on the opposition’s no-confidence motion against Sanjrani should’ve been held in open. “If you [opposition members] had a problem with secret balloting then you could’ve asked for an open vote,” he added.

A total of 21 senators, including the spokesperson for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokar, decided to resign from their Senate seats after the opposition parties failed to de-seat Sadiq Sanjrani as the chairperson of the Upper House.

