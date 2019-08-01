‘Senators rejected the corrupt politics of their own parties’

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan congratulated Sadiq Sanjrani on retaining his seat as the Senate chairperson after only 50 senators voted against Sanjrani when the no-trust motion against him was presented on Thursday.

The opposition needed at least 53 votes to de-seat Sanjrani. Forty-five votes came in his favour while five were rejected.

Speaking to the media after the vote, Awan said Sanjrani won and faced the allegations against him. “The Senate is an institution which has been made to unite the four provinces. The provinces are the younger brothers and the Senate the elder one and they work together,” she said.

The government official said the opposition, today, wanted a prisoner to be the Senate chairperson just to fulfill their agenda.

These senators went against their own parties, she said, adding that the senators have taken a step away from the corrupt practices of their respective parties.

“I respect and salute all the senators who stood against their party’s anti-government people,” said Awan. “These are anti-Pakistan people and they are far from the Quaid’s vision and ideology.”

She went on to praise Prime Minister Imran Khan and claimed that the whole nation now knew that Imran Khan’s Pakistan is the Naya Pakistan.

“The Senate is a reflection of people’s power. This power was used for personal benefit by the opposition,” she said.

