Senate chairperson cancels UAE visit over Modi award

Senate Chairperson Sadiq Sanjrani won’t be visiting the UAE because it awarded Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi its highest civilian award.

PM Modi was conferred the Order of Zayed on Saturday by the UAE crown prince. This led to the Senate chairperson cancelling an official parliamentary delegation visit to the UAE in protest.

He was scheduled to visit the country from August 25 to 28 on the invitation of the UAE government and hold meeting with parliamentarians and other government officials.

Related: Modi receives a royal welcome in UAE, Bahrain

Sanjrani’s move is aimed at supporting the people of Indian-held Kashmir, who have been cut off from the rest of the world since August 5 when India revoked their special status and freedoms. A curfew has been in place in the valley ever since.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.