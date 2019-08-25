Sunday, August 25, 2019  | 23 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Geopolitics

Senate chairperson cancels UAE visit over Modi award

2 hours ago
 

Senate Chairperson Sadiq Sanjrani won’t be visiting the UAE because it awarded Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi its highest civilian award.

PM Modi was conferred the Order of Zayed on Saturday by the UAE crown prince. This led to the Senate chairperson cancelling an official parliamentary delegation visit to the UAE in protest.

He was scheduled to visit the country from August 25 to 28 on the invitation of the UAE government and hold meeting with parliamentarians and other government officials.

Related: Modi receives a royal welcome in UAE, Bahrain

Sanjrani’s move is aimed at supporting the people of Indian-held Kashmir, who have been cut off from the rest of the world since August 5 when India revoked their special status and freedoms. A curfew has been in place in the valley ever since.

Kashmir Sadiq Sanjrani uae
 
One Comment

  1. Avatar
    Najam   August 25, 2019 12:19 pm/ Reply

    Why is it not shown widely over the media ? Any good reason to hide this news ?

Lahore children organise peaceful protest for Kashmir
Lahore children organise peaceful protest for Kashmir
PM Imran Khan on protecting Kashmiris from Indian govt
PM Imran Khan on protecting Kashmiris from Indian govt
