Who will become the next Senate chairperson?

The opposition will be bringing in a no-confidence motion against Senate Chairperson Sadiq Sanjrani today (Thursday).

They want to bring in their own candidate for the position – National Party chief Hasil Bizenjo.

But the government, who is backing Sanjrani, isn’t ready to see their candidate go without a fight. Thursday’s session is being chaired by Senator Mohammad Ali Saif of the MQM and will begin at 2pm. Saif will also be the presiding officer of the election.

The PTI-led government is countering the opposition’s no-confidence motion with a motion of its own against Senate Deputy Chairperson Salim Mandviwala, who is backed by the opposition. The government hasn’t announced their nominee for the position though.

Breaking down the Senate

There are 104 senators but only 103 will be able to cast their votes because the PML-N’s Ishaq Dar did not take oath.

In order to remove the chairperson, the opposition needs 53 votes. It has 66 members in the Senate, including two from the JI who have decided to abstain from the proceedings.

The government has 36 senators. But despite the number of opposition senators, the government is confident it will win the election. It has said that many opposition senators will “vote in line with their conscience”.

The vote

The opposition resolution still needs to be granted leave in order to be voted on. If it is, then during the election, all members of the Senate will cast their vote in secret. Each member will have one vote and is not allowed to carry their mobile phone or a camera inside the polling booth.

The senators were informed via a message of the details of the voting procedure.

According to Rule 12(9) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012, the Senate session cannot be adjourned until the motion for leave is disposed of or, if the leave is granted, the resolution has been voted upon.

