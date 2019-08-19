Scuffle breaks out between MQM-P workers, local representatives in Karachi

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, an offshoot of the MQM which was known for its exemplary discipline, appears to be losing control over its workers.

On Sunday, a fight broke out between MQM-P workers and the party’s local representatives outside its New Karachi town office. The scuffle was an outcome of a dispute over accountability of funds.

It began when the party’s Baldiyati Accounts Committee asked the elected representatives to provide details of their expenditure on Eidul Azha. The local representatives failed to provide details, leading to a fistfight with the party workers.

The party’s decision-making body, the Rabita Committee, was also present outside the office when the fight broke out. Even they failed to stop the members from fighting with each other.

DMC Central chairman and union council secretary had issued Rs500,000 to New Karachi UC-42 representatives to make arrangements for disposing offals and ensuring cleanliness.

There are 51 UCs in DMC Central, Of them, 50 are ruled by the MQM-P.

