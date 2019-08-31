Science ministry launches bottled water just for government offices  

The Ministry of Science and Technology has launched its own bottled water just for government officers.

Fawad Chaudhry, who is the science and technology minister, said that the step has been taken in light of the government’s austerity measures. This bottled water will be a cheaper alternative to the mineral water that is currently available at government offices, he said.

The bottled water, called the ‘Safe Drinking Water, will cost Rs1 per litre, the federal minister remarked.

The Pakistan Council of Research and Water Reserves has so far prepared 500 ml bottles for the water.

It is expected that this water will be served to officials at PM Office, GHQ and Parliament House first, and then later at offices of different ministries.

