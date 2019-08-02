Saudi women can now travel without a male guardian’s consent

Women aged 21 and above in Saudia Arabia can now travel alone and obtain a passport without the consent of a male guardian.

The new amendment was approved on Thursday by the Saudi Cabinet. Previously, women had to gain approval from their male guardian to obtain a passport or travel.

Women without a passport had to share a page with their male guardian in their passport. This made it impossible for women to travel alone, which rights campaigners criticized as women oppression.

The reform will come into effect at the end of August. The Ministry of Information called the amendment an effort “to promote women’s rights and empowerment, equal to men.”

Saudi Arabia has been a conservative society for many years. However, pressure from activists have urged the government to change the policies.

Women were granted driving rights in 2017 and were issued their driving licenses in 2018. The last few years also saw the introduction of the Kingdom’s first movie cinemas and first concerts.

Earlier today, Reema Bandar Al-Saud, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the United States of America tweeted that the updated travel and driving laws “are designed to elevate the status of Saudi women”.

I am elated to confirm that KSA will be enacting amendments to its labor and civil laws that are designed to elevate the status of Saudi women within our society, including granting them the right to apply for passports and travel independently. 1/4 — Reema Bandar Al-Saud (@rbalsaud) August 2, 2019

These developments have been a long time coming. From the inclusion of women in the consultative council to issuing driving licenses to women, our leadership has proved its unequivocal commitment to gender equality. 2/4 — Reema Bandar Al-Saud (@rbalsaud) August 2, 2019

These new regulations are history in the making. They call for the equal engagement of women and men in our society. It is a holistic approach to gender equality that will unquestionably create real change for Saudi women. 3/4 — Reema Bandar Al-Saud (@rbalsaud) August 2, 2019

However, activists claim that Saudi Arabia has a long way to go. Women still need a male guardian’s consent to get married or divorced, open a business or in some cases access health care.

