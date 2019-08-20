Tuesday, August 20, 2019  | 18 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Geopolitics

Saudi prince calls PM Khan to discuss Kashmir situation

1 hour ago
 

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman spoke to Prime Minister Imran Khan over the phone Monday night, reported the Arab media.

They exchanged their views on the situation in India-held Kashmir. PM Khan told the crown prince about the latest situation in the disputed territory. They even discussed the situation pertaining to regional security.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump spoke to PM Khan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged them to reduce tensions over Kashmir.

PM Khan explained Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir to Trump, the country’s foreign minister said, days after New Delhi revoked the autonomous status of the disputed Himalayan territory. “The prime minister held a telephonic conversation with the US president,” Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said while addressing a press conference Monday night. “He explained in detail Pakistan’s stance with regard to Kashmir.”

New Delhi ended the autonomous status of its portion of the Muslim-majority territory in the first week of August, stepping up movement restrictions and cutting off phone and internet access to head off civil unrest, and igniting calls from Pakistan for the international community to intervene.

TOPICS:
PM Khan Saudi Crown Prince
 
