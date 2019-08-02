Thursday, August 1, 2019  | 28 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Government

Saudi crown prince invites PM Khan to visit the kingdom

August 2, 2019
 

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman invited on Thursday Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit the kingdom, it has been learnt.

The prime minister held a telephonic conversation with Crown Prince Mohammad on Thursday. He thanked the crown prince for Saudi Arabia’s political and economic assistance to Pakistan.

The two leaders reiterated the resolve to further strengthen their bilateral cooperation.

The crown prince invited PM Khan to visit the kingdom after his visit to the United Nations slated for September.

Khan also extended his condolences to the crown prince over the demise of Prince Bandar bin Abdulaziz.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
PM Imran Khan Saudi Arabia
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
PM, PM Imran Khan, Saudi Arabia, Saudi crown prince, Mohammad bin Salman, visit, Saudi Arabia
 
MOST READ
Rawalpindi’s 'gold boy' Zafar Supari arrested
Rawalpindi’s ‘gold boy’ Zafar Supari arrested
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi's M9 motorway to shut down
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi’s M9 motorway to shut down
Watch: Maulana Tariq Jameel meets Prime Minister Imran Khan
Watch: Maulana Tariq Jameel meets Prime Minister Imran Khan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.