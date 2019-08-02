Saudi crown prince invites PM Khan to visit the kingdom

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman invited on Thursday Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit the kingdom, it has been learnt.

The prime minister held a telephonic conversation with Crown Prince Mohammad on Thursday. He thanked the crown prince for Saudi Arabia’s political and economic assistance to Pakistan.

The two leaders reiterated the resolve to further strengthen their bilateral cooperation.

The crown prince invited PM Khan to visit the kingdom after his visit to the United Nations slated for September.

Khan also extended his condolences to the crown prince over the demise of Prince Bandar bin Abdulaziz.

